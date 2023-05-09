Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Braves on Tuesday, May 9

The Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a marquee two-game interleague series on Tuesday, May 9. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.99 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox while veteran righty Charlie Morton (3-3, 3.38) will take the mound for the Braves.

Atlanta is a -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +155. The total is set at 10.

Red Sox-Braves picks: Tuesday, May 9

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SS Yu Chang (wrist), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring), RHP Kutter Crawford (hamstring), LHP Joely Rodriguez (oblique), LHP James Paxton (hamstring)

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Max Fried (elbow), LHP Lucas Luetge (bicep)

Starting pitchers

Charlie Morton vs. Nick Pivetta

Morton is fresh off his worst showing of the 2023 season, allowing the New York Mets to push across four runs in 5.1 innings. He had allowed more than two runs just one other time this season, back in his first start of the year. Morton is still one of the steadiest pitchers in the game right now, and should be able to return to form, if we can even say he left. He also struck out six batters in the outing last week, so clearly his stuff is still there.

Pivetta’s ERA is still bloated from a six-run blow-up against the Los Angeles Angels back in April. In his most recent start, he allowed three runs to the Toronto Blue Jays over six innings, his longest outing all season. The righty has the potential for success just about every time out, but inconsistent command and a penchant for allowing the long ball make him a boom-or-bust option.

Over/Under pick

Morton won’t allow much here, but I think we can expect the Red Sox to put up a few runs after they have averaged 6.67 runs per game in their last eight appearances. With Pivetta’s hard-hit percentage now over 50% and a full-strength Braves lineup, I think we see the over here today.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox just saw an eight-game winning streak broken in their final game of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and I don’t see them bouncing back here. Morton is a tough customer, and has a 7-1 record against the Red Sox in his career. With a Braves team nearing full health after some injury issues at the start of the season, Atlanta should be able to make plenty of contact with Pivetta and take this one home.

Pick: Braves