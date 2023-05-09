Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Cubs on Tuesday, May 9

After taking the opener against their hated rival, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 9. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.29 ERA) will look to bounce back from a disastrous outing last week for the Cardinals while Jameson Taillon (0-2, 5.29 ERA) gets the ball for the Cubs.

Chicago is a -140 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and St. Louis comes in at +120. The total is set at 7.5.

Cardinals-Cubs picks: Tuesday, May 9

Injury report

Cubs

Day-to-day: 2B Nico Hoerner (hamstring)

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), RP Brandon Hughes (knee), C Yan Gomes (concussion), RP Adrian Sampson (knee)

Cardinals

Out: OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP/RP Jake Woodford (shoulder), RP Packy Naughton (forearm), INF Jose Fermin (quad)

Starting pitchers

Jack Flaherty vs. Jameson Taillon

Flaherty had a nightmare of a start in his last trip to the mound, going just 2.1 innings and allowing 10 runs to the Los Angeles Angels, including one homer. The righty had struggled before that disaster, as well, allowing a then-season-high five runs in just 4.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This game will mark Taillon’s fifth start this season after the righty missed the back half of April with a groin strain. He made his return from the IL last week against the Washington Nationals, allowing three runs on three hits in just three innings of work as he’d yet to build his pitch count back up. Taillon has been up and down in his first year in Chicago, but he’s shown improved velocity and had started pitching better — including five shutout innings against the Dodgers — before going on the shelf.

Over/Under pick

Neither of these pitchers are particularly trustworthy in this spot, and I don’t expect either to stay in the game past about five innings. With the Cardinals lineup showing signs of life, I think it’s fair to play the over on this on a pleasant night in Chicago.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals took the first game of the series, 3-1. We can expect this to be a more high-scoring affair tonight, and with Flaherty’s recent struggles (and the Cubs’ top-10 average in runs per game), I think Chicago takes game two.

Pick: Cubs