Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Brewers on Tuesday, May 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back Tuesday after a blowout loss in game one of a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch of game two is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.32 ERA) will look to get on track for the Dodgers, while Eric Lauer (3-3, 4.40 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Brewers.

L.A. is a -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at -105. The total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Brewers picks: Tuesday, May 9

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (back), SP Michael Grove (groin), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow)

Brewers

Out: RP Gus Varland (hand), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), INF Luis Urias (hamstring), SP/RP Aaron Ashby (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Noah Syndergaard vs. Eric Lauer

Syndergaard recorded his first win of the season in his latest start, although that was mostly a product of run support after the righty gave up three runs over 5.1 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. Still, it was a much-needed improvement over his performance against the Philadelphia Phillies, in which he allowed seven runs in just four innings before getting pulled. He has recorded two or fewer strikeouts in four of his six starts this season.

Lauer drew a tough assignment at Coors Field last time out, allowing four runs agianst the Colorado Rockies — although none of them were earned. The lefty hasn’t gone even five innings in three of his six starts this season, and has been getting pulled early recently. Two starts ago, he lasted just three innings against the Detroit Tigers before leaving with four earned runs allowed.

Over/Under pick

Syndergaard has not looked good at all this season, and has been largely backed up by the Dodgers’ defense. As he goes up against a Brewers team that notched nine runs yesterday and is finally feeling hot at the plate, I think we’re going to see another high-scoring night at hitter-friendly American Family Field. L.A., which averages the fourth-most runs per game in MLB, should add a few to that total as well.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Brewers won yesterday by a score of 9-3, busting out of a recent offensive slump and ending a streak that had seen the Dodgers win eight of their last nine games. With Syndergaard’s troubles on the road and the Dodgers’ struggles against left-handed pitchers this season, I think the home team takes another one here.

Pick: Brewers