Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, May 9

Value is the name of the game on Tuesday night, with a main slate of 10 MLB games to choose from on the main slate at DraftKings DFS that gives you plenty of options to sift through — and bargains to find for your lineup. We’re here to help with three teams to stack that should pay dividends.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, May 9th

Thairo Estrada ($5,500)

J.D. Davis ($3,500)

Austin Slater ($2,700)

Wilmer Flores ($2,600)

Patrick Corbin has been DFS gold for years, and this season is no different with a 5.17 ERA and six homers allowed in 38.1 innings, so let’s stack some Giants righties on Tuesday night. Estrada has been crushing the ball lately, with a 1.032 OPS and two homers in his last 10 games, while Davis — who knows Corbin well from his time with the New York Mets — is slugging a career .703 with four homers in 41 plate appearances against the lefty. Slater (1.478 OPS against lefties this year) and Flores (1.075) are swinging the bat well and have big upside given the platoon advantage.

Luis Robert Jr. ($4,600)

Yasmani Grandal ($3,400)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,100)

Gavin Sheets ($2,500)

Lyles has been putting even Corbin to shame when it comes to loud contact, though. The Royals righty has somehow allowed 11 homers already in just 40.1 innings of work — and Statcast thinks that total should be even higher, pegging him as 12 expected home runs. Lyles ranks in the bottom 10 percent of the league in expected slugging percentage and barrel rate, which presents a great opportunity for a White Sox lineup that’s beginning to get hot of late. Robert (1.308 OPS over his last ten) and Vaughn (.912) in particular have been on fire, while Sheets and Grandal have both had a ton of success against Lyles in the past.

Max Muncy ($5,200)

Chris Taylor ($3,200)

Miguel Vargas ($2,900)

Trayce Thompson ($2,600)

If you’re looking to ball on a budget, look no further than the Dodgers — a team that’s struggled overall against lefties so far this year but has several enticing values on Tuesday night against Brewers southpaw Eric Lauer. Lauer has been hit hard this year, ranking in the bottom 20 percent in just about every Statcast metric with six homers allowed across his first 30.2 innings. His fastball, which he throws almost half the time, is down to just 91 mph, and hitters are teeing off. That should mean good things for Taylor (.978 OPS over his last 10 games and locked into the lineup at shortstop right now), Vargas (.838 OPS with seven extra-base hits in his last 10) and Thompson, all righties with heavy platoon splits, while Muncy has taken Lauer deep twice and slugged .611 against him in 22 career plate appearances. The hitter-friendly confines of American Family Field won’t hurt, either.