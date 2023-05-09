 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 9

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 9th.

By Chris Landers
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 3, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Happy Shohei Day to all those who celebrate. Shohei Ohtani tops our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 9 — big shocker, I’m sure — but there’s value to be found up and down this full 15-game slate. Wondering who to start and who to sit? Looking for an arm to stream off the waiver wire? We’ve got you covered.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 9

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — Schmidt has had a rough start to the 2023 season, for one very clear reason: The righty doesn’t have any way to get left-handed batters out. While he’s held righties in check, lefties have a 1.197 OPS against him so far this year. But Schmidt’s opponent on Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics, don’t have many lefties to be afraid of, which should allow Schmidt to cruise — and be in good position to pick up a win with Aaron Judge returning to New York’s lineup.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — Pfaadt, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, was given a rude welcome to the Majors last week against the Texas Rangers — giving up seven runs on nine hits, including four homers, in 4.2 innings. But while he may be in for an adjustment period, he could still pay dividends today with a far easier matchup at home against the Miami Marlins, who currently sport the fifth-worst OPS in baseball against righties. Don’t write him off just yet.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 9.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/9

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shohei Ohtani vs. Astros
2 Shane Bieber vs. Tigers
3 Shane Webb vs. Nationals
4 Framber Valdez @ Angels
5 Max Scherzer @ Reds
6 Lucas Giolito @ Royals
7 Jesus Luzardo @ Diamondbacks
Strong plays
8 Aaron Nola vs. Blue Jays
9 George Kirby vs. Rangers
10 Charlie Morton vs. Red Sox
11 Zach Eflin vs. Orioles
12 Alek Manoah @ Phillies
13 Andrew Heaney @ Mariners
14 Brandon Pfaadt vs. Marlins
Questionable
15 Clarke Schmidt vs. Athletics
16 Louie Varland vs. Padres
17 Jameson Taillon vs. Cardinals
18 Michael Wacha @ Twins
19 Noah Syndergaard @ Brewers
20 Jack Flaherty @ Cubs
21 Grayson Rodriguez vs. Rays
22 Luis Ortiz vs. Rockies
Don't do it
23 Nick Pivetta @ Braves
24 Michael Lorenzen @ Guardians
25 Jordan Lyles vs. White Sox
26 Eric Lauer vs. Dodgers
27 Luke Weaver vs. Mets
28 Patrick Corbin @ Giants
29 Connor Seabold @ Pirates
30 Drew Rucinski @ Yankees

