Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 9

Happy Shohei Day to all those who celebrate. Shohei Ohtani tops our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 9 — big shocker, I’m sure — but there’s value to be found up and down this full 15-game slate. Wondering who to start and who to sit? Looking for an arm to stream off the waiver wire? We’ve got you covered.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 9

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — Schmidt has had a rough start to the 2023 season, for one very clear reason: The righty doesn’t have any way to get left-handed batters out. While he’s held righties in check, lefties have a 1.197 OPS against him so far this year. But Schmidt’s opponent on Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics, don’t have many lefties to be afraid of, which should allow Schmidt to cruise — and be in good position to pick up a win with Aaron Judge returning to New York’s lineup.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — Pfaadt, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, was given a rude welcome to the Majors last week against the Texas Rangers — giving up seven runs on nine hits, including four homers, in 4.2 innings. But while he may be in for an adjustment period, he could still pay dividends today with a far easier matchup at home against the Miami Marlins, who currently sport the fifth-worst OPS in baseball against righties. Don’t write him off just yet.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 9.