MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 9: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

It’s been a transaction-heavy Tuesday around MLB already, with Aaron Judge returning to the New York Yankees lineup and Max Fried landing on the IL. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on who’s in and who’s out so you can set your fantasy baseball and DFS lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 9th

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

Zack McKinstry will lead off again with Nick Maton at DH, Akil Baddoo in left and Andy Ibanez at third.

Going for the series win.

Amed Rosario remains in the two-hole despite his awful start while Josh Naylor is back at first and Will Brennan gets the start in right.

Randal Grichuk will start in center and bat second as Jurickson Profar drops all the way to seventh. Willi Castro gets the nod at second base while Brenton Doyle sits.

Randal Grichuk hitting second for the #Rockies tonight, while Profar, brought in to be the lead off guy, moves back to seventh:

Ji-Hwan Bae returns from his ankle injury and will start at second while Josh Palacios spells Connor Joe in right and Jack Suwinski takes center. Andrew McCutchen will serve as the DH.

Game 2 on deck.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs

TBA

Mets TBA

Jake Fraley returns from his back injury and will start in left with Wil Myers in right, Tyler Stephenson at DH and Kevin Newman at short.

First of three between the Redlegs and the Metropolitans.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/Bas2zqQMZM — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 9, 2023

Blue Jays TBA

Bryson Stott leads off once again with Brandon Marsh dropping down to eighth in the order and Edmundo Sosa playing third.

#Phillies lineup vs. Blue Jays. 6:40 p.m. on NBCSP/94 WIP.



Stott 4

Turner 6

Harper DH

Castellanos 9

Schwarber 7

Realmuto 2

Bohm 3

Marsh 8

Sosa 5



Nola RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 9, 2023

TBA

Red Sox TBA

Eddie Rosario gets another start in left with Marcell Ozuna at DH and Orlando Arcia at short.

TBA

TBA

White Sox TBA

Vinnie Pasquantino gets a start at first as Nick Pratto sits while Hunter Dozier gets the nod at third. Edward Olivares and Nate Eaton flank Jackie Bradley Jr. in the outfield.

The #Royals go for their third win in a row.



Watch on Bally Sports Kansas City, the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+. pic.twitter.com/YICqKoAdSy — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 9, 2023

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angeles, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA