MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 9: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Tuesday, May 9th.

By Chris Landers
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees throws before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

It’s been a transaction-heavy Tuesday around MLB already, with Aaron Judge returning to the New York Yankees lineup and Max Fried landing on the IL. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on who’s in and who’s out so you can set your fantasy baseball and DFS lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 9th

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

Zack McKinstry will lead off again with Nick Maton at DH, Akil Baddoo in left and Andy Ibanez at third.

Amed Rosario remains in the two-hole despite his awful start while Josh Naylor is back at first and Will Brennan gets the start in right.

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

Randal Grichuk will start in center and bat second as Jurickson Profar drops all the way to seventh. Willi Castro gets the nod at second base while Brenton Doyle sits.

Ji-Hwan Bae returns from his ankle injury and will start at second while Josh Palacios spells Connor Joe in right and Jack Suwinski takes center. Andrew McCutchen will serve as the DH.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Mets TBA

Jake Fraley returns from his back injury and will start in left with Wil Myers in right, Tyler Stephenson at DH and Kevin Newman at short.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

Blue Jays TBA

Bryson Stott leads off once again with Brandon Marsh dropping down to eighth in the order and Edmundo Sosa playing third.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Red Sox TBA

Eddie Rosario gets another start in left with Marcell Ozuna at DH and Orlando Arcia at short.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

White Sox TBA

Vinnie Pasquantino gets a start at first as Nick Pratto sits while Hunter Dozier gets the nod at third. Edward Olivares and Nate Eaton flank Jackie Bradley Jr. in the outfield.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angeles, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

TBA

