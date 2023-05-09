MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 9: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

It’s been a transaction-heavy Tuesday around MLB already, with Aaron Judge returning to the New York Yankees lineup and Max Fried landing on the IL. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on who’s in and who’s out so you can set your fantasy baseball and DFS lineups with confidence.
MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 9th
Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET
Zack McKinstry will lead off again with Nick Maton at DH, Akil Baddoo in left and Andy Ibanez at third.
Amed Rosario remains in the two-hole despite his awful start while Josh Naylor is back at first and Will Brennan gets the start in right.
Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET
Randal Grichuk will start in center and bat second as Jurickson Profar drops all the way to seventh. Willi Castro gets the nod at second base while Brenton Doyle sits.
Ji-Hwan Bae returns from his ankle injury and will start at second while Josh Palacios spells Connor Joe in right and Jack Suwinski takes center. Andrew McCutchen will serve as the DH.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
Jake Fraley returns from his back injury and will start in left with Wil Myers in right, Tyler Stephenson at DH and Kevin Newman at short.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET
Bryson Stott leads off once again with Brandon Marsh dropping down to eighth in the order and Edmundo Sosa playing third.
Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
Eddie Rosario gets another start in left with Marcell Ozuna at DH and Orlando Arcia at short.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET
San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET
Vinnie Pasquantino gets a start at first as Nick Pratto sits while Hunter Dozier gets the nod at third. Edward Olivares and Nate Eaton flank Jackie Bradley Jr. in the outfield.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET
Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angeles, 9:38 p.m. ET
Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET
