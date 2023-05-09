Pick on the Moneyline for Rays-Orioles on May 9

All five teams in the American League East entered the week with a winning record with the two teams atop the loaded division being the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, who meet in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Rays (-120, 8.5) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Fir the Rays, they have have yet to show any true weaknesses this season, leading the league in runs per game on the road with 7.15 entering the series and posting a league-best 3.01 ERA with no other team entering Monday with better than a 3.32 ERA.

Tuesday’s starting pitcher for the Rays is Zach Eflin, who has rounded into better form than ever this season with the team with a 2.25 ERA, allowing three runs or fewer in all five of his starts this season with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 10.3.

The Orioles send former first round pick Grayson Rodriguez to counter, whose raw stuff is lethal with registering 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings this season, but has yet to become a complete pitcher.

Opponents are hitting .277 off of Rodriguez and drawing 3.6 walks per nine innings, which has resulted in a 5.46 ERA, surrendering at least four runs in three of his six starts this season.

Much of the reason the Orioles are 5-1in Rodriguez’s starts this season is they back him up with a bullpen that is fourth in the league in ERA, entering Monday night with a 3.20 ERA.

Unfortunately they are facing one of those three teams with a better bullpen ERA as the Rays entered Monday night with a 3.10 bullpen ERA while using their bullpen for 10 2/3 innings more than any other way the MLB level.

The Rays 28-7 start to the season is the second-best 35 game start to a season in the past 85 years and with the team 5-0 in Eflin’s starts, they will improve upon an already historic start to the season on Tuesday.

The Play: Rays -120