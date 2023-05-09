Is Chris Paul playing for the Suns on Wednesday in Game 5 vs. the Nuggets?

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets enter Game 5 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs tied at 2-2, with the home team winning each contest so far. The matchup shifts back to Denver for Game 5 Wednesday, and the Suns are hoping they can steal one on the road. Chris Paul, Phoenix’s veteran point guard, has missed the last two games with a groin injury. Here are the latest updates on his status ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

Chris Paul injury updates

Paul has once again been ruled out, and this was not entirely unexpected based on the first timeline for his injury. It’ll be the third game in a row he’ll miss, but the Suns have found a way to come back in this series without him so it might not be a bad thing for him to completely heal. There will be a Game 6 no matter what happens Wednesday, so Paul could come back in this series.

Cameron Payne will once again get the start, and he’s been solid in Paul’s absence. Landry Shamet had a big game in Game 4 and continues to be a strong perimeter threat for the Suns. He’ll get some additional run with Paul sitting out as well.