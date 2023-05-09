F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Emilia Romagna Grand Prix coming out of Miami race

Formula One has a week off as the drivers travel back to Europe for the next three weekends of racing. The field will next race on Sunday, May 21 at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

It’s not going to surprise anybody that Max Verstappen is once again the favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -250, and teammate Sergio Pérez follows at +330. Through five races this season, Verstappen has won three and Pérez has won two, giving Red Bull all five victories to open the season.

Fernando Alonso is next in odds at +1200. He’s finished third in four races and fourth in another. Verstappen and Pérez are cruising along atop the points leaderboard, with Alonso firmly in third. He’s followed by Lewis Hamilton and then a dip to Carlos Sainz, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc. For the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton follows Alonso with +1800 odds and then Russell and Leclerc are both at +2200.