F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Emilia Romagna Grand Prix coming out of Miami race

We break down the opening odds for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix a week ahead of race week.

By DKNation Staff
Drivers and their teams prepare for the start of the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, on April 24, 2022. Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One has a week off as the drivers travel back to Europe for the next three weekends of racing. The field will next race on Sunday, May 21 at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

It’s not going to surprise anybody that Max Verstappen is once again the favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -250, and teammate Sergio Pérez follows at +330. Through five races this season, Verstappen has won three and Pérez has won two, giving Red Bull all five victories to open the season.

Fernando Alonso is next in odds at +1200. He’s finished third in four races and fourth in another. Verstappen and Pérez are cruising along atop the points leaderboard, with Alonso firmly in third. He’s followed by Lewis Hamilton and then a dip to Carlos Sainz, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc. For the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton follows Alonso with +1800 odds and then Russell and Leclerc are both at +2200.

2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -250
Sergio Perez +330
Fernando Alonso +1200
Lewis Hamilton +1800
George Russell +2200
Charles Leclerc +2200
Carlos Sainz +3500
Lance Stroll +10000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Lando Norris +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +80000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Oscar Piastri +90000
Nyck de Vries +90000
Logan Sargeant +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

