Italian Open Men’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to Rome, Italy this week as the Italian Open takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds, popular futures and more!

Italian Open Preview

The world No. 1 ranking is on the line as action kicks off in Rome this week!

Following his victory in Madrid, Carlos Alcaraz enters this tournament as the DraftKings Sportsbook favorite, sitting just a few points behind Novak Djokovic for the top spot on the ATP leaderboards.

This is the tournament to keep an eye on if you’re looking to bet on the French Open, as Rome serves as the final tune up for contenders. This is widely expected to be a two-man race between Carlos and the Djoker, but other players such as Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune are capable of making a run on clay.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s Italian Open title as of Tuesday, May 9:

Most-Bet Futures

Here are the four most popular futures bets for the men’s Italian Open:

Most-Bet Italian Open Futures Rank Name Odds Rank Name Odds 1 Jannik Sinner (+800) 2 Casper Ruud (+3500) 3 Carlos Alcaraz (+140) 4 Novak Djokovic (+300)

