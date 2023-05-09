Chiefs, Eagles play Week 2 in Super Bowl rematch, per Donna Kelce on Facebook

We’ll get plenty of scheduling rumors in the run-up to Thursday night’s schedule release extravaganza, but the first one is pretty juicy! We knew the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles would play each other this season, but when was still up in the air. Thankfully Donna Kelce, the mom of Travis and Jason Kelce, clues us in on a Facebook post. Per her report, the two teams face off in Week 2 of the season.

The Chiefs prevailed over the Eagles in a high-scoring affair, 38-35 last February. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP as he played through a high-ankle sprain.

Coming into this season the Chiefs are once again the Super Bowl favorites at +600, while the Eagles are second over at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800 to win the big game. The NFC once again looks easier overall to get out of than the AFC. The Eagles are favorites at +350 to win the NFC, while the Chiefs are at +330 to win the AFC.