Full men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday, June 1 at 2023 French Open

The second round of the French Open continues into Thursday with plenty of men’s singles matches on the schedule. Three Americans in the top 20 take the court here — Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Taylor Fritz.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, who pulled off the upset of the tournament by taking down No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the first round, will continue play on Thursday. No. 4 Casper Ruud and No. 6 Holger Rune look to keep moving forward as the top seeds on the schedule for today.

The French Open is available to watch on NBC and the Tennis Channel, and available to stream on Peacock and other NBC streaming sites.

Check out the full Thursday schedule here:

Thursday, June 1 schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Tomas Martin Echeverry vs. No. 18 Alex de Minaur

No. 15 Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin

5:45 a.m. ET

Giulio Zeppieri vs. No. 4 Casper Ruud

6:30 a.m. ET

No. 27 Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Max Purcell

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov

No. 8 Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier

8:00 a.m. ET

Guido Pella vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild

Aslan Karatsev vs. No. 12 Frances Tiafoe

Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Zhizhen Zhang

8:30 a.m. ET

Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori

Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka

No. 16 Tommy Paul vs. Nicolas Jarry

10:00 a.m. ET

Arthur Rinderknech vs. No. 9 Taylor Fritz

No. 29 Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann

11:00 a.m. ET

No. 22 Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan

2:15 p.m. ET

No. 6 Holger Rune vs. Gael Monfils

