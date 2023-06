Full schedule for 2023 Women’s College World Series

The Women’s College World Series is headed to Oklahoma City this week to battle it out for the title. The Oklahoma Sooners have won each of the past two years and return for a three-peat as the top seed in the tournament.

The quarterfinal round begins on Thursday with eight remaining teams vying for the championship. The rest of the tournament is double-elimination, and the final will be a best-of-three series that takes place from June 7th through June 9th.

The Sooners are heavy favorites to win it all again, sitting at -700 heading into the quarterfinals at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re followed by Florida State, the 2018 champions, at +650.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Women’s College World Series.

2023 Women’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET.

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 5 Alabama vs No. 4 Tennessee, noon, ESPN

Game 2: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 1 Oklahoma 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: No. 15 Utah vs. No. 7 Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 2 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 5: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 6: 9:30 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Saturday, June 3 (Winners Bracket)

Game 7: 3 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 8: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Sunday, June 4 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 9: 3 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 10: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Monday, June 5 (Flip Day, losers bracket teams must win twice to advance)

Game 11: 12 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 12: 2:30 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA

Game 13: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 14: 9:30 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA

WCWS Finals, June 7-9

Game 1: Wednesday, June 7, 8:00 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 2: Thursday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 3: Friday, June 9, 8:00 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA