How to watch Coco Gauff in the second round of the 2023 French Open on TV via live stream

American No. 6 seed Coco Gauff takes on unseeded Austrian Julia Grabher in the second round of the French Open on Thursday, June 1 at 11:25 a.m. ET. Gauff reached the finals in Paris last year before falling to Iga Swiatek, and will look to make a trip back to the biggest stage at Roland-Garros as we head into June.

Gauff beat Grabher earlier this year at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier, but has struggled on clay lately, falling in the third round of the Italian Open in May. This is Grabher’s first trip to the main draw at the French Open.

Gauff has -750 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the match, with Grabher sitting at +500.

Thursday’s match will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel through Fubo TV, which offers a seven-day free trial if you don’t want to buy the service.