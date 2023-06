Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday, June 1 at 2023 French Open

The French Open continues into Thursday with the second round of women’s singles. World No. 1 and heavy favorite to win Iga Swiatek will take to the Parisian clay on Thursday, as will American No. 6 Coco Gauff. No. 4 Elena Rybakina is one to watch this tournament, and No. 7 Ons Jabeur will also likely put together a deep run.

The French Open is available to watch on NBC and the Tennis Channel, and available to stream on Peacock and other NBC streaming sites.

Check out the full Thursday schedule here:

Thursday schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Diana Schnaider vs. No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia

Sara Sorribes Tomo vs. Petra Martic

No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Linda Noskova

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Aliona Bolsova

Kayla Day vs. No. 20 Madison Keys

6:30 a.m. ET

Diane Parry s. Mirra Andreeva

Rebecca Peterson vs. Xinyu Wang

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert

7:00 a.m. ET

Bernarda Pera vs. No. 22 Donna Vekic

No. 23 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam

7:45 a.m. ET

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu

8:30 a.m. ET

Jasmine Paolini vs. Olga Danilovic

Julia Grabher vs. No. 6 Coco Gauff

9:15 a.m. ET

Oceane Dodin vs. No. 7 Ons Jabeur

10:30 a.m. ET

Bianca Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro

Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko

Odds

All lines for the 2023 French Open women’s bracket can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook here.