How to watch the 2023 Memorial Tournament via live online stream

The PGA TOUR hosts another elevated event this week: the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The excitement will head to Dublin, Ohio where the top golfers in the league will face off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in search of the $3.6 million first place prize.
Scottie Scheffler sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, with Masters champion Jon Rahm behind him at +750. Patrick Cantlay comes in at +1000, and Xander Schauffele has +1200 odds to win it.
To watch the 2023 Memorial Tournament on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.
Live stream options for the 2023 Memorial Tournament are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.
Thursday Featured Groups:
7:53 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
8:05 a.m. ET: Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa
8:29 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Cameron Young, Zach Johnson
12:41 pm. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
12:53 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth
1:05 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
Friday Featured Groups:
7:41 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
7:53 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth
8:05 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
12:53 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
1:05 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa
1:29 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, Cameron Young, Zach Johnson
Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2
Golf Channel
2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET
PGA TOUR Live
7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET
Coverage schedule, Round 3
CBS
2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET
Golf Channel
12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
PGA TOUR Live
7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET
Coverage schedule, Final round
CBS
2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET
Golf Channel
12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
PGA TOUR Live
7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET
2023 Memorial Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Willett
|Peter Malnati
|Robby Shelton
|7:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Beau Hossler
|Taylor Pendrith
|Davis Thompson
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Hadwin
|Taylor Montgomery
|7:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Byeong Hun An
|Denny McCarthy
|7:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Brandon Wu
|Ben Taylor
|7:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keith Mitchell
|Joseph Bramlett
|Justin Suh
|7:36 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Harris English
|Garrick Higgo
|Brendon Todd
|7:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wyndham Clark
|Kurt Kitayama
|Tom Kim
|7:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Wallace
|Seamus Power
|Cam Davis
|7:53 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Henley
|Lanto Griffin
|Matt Kuchar
|8:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Day
|Jon Rahm
|Collin Morikawa
|8:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Kisner
|Lucas Glover
|Brian Harman
|8:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Si Woo Kim
|Rickie Fowler
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Luke List
|Stewart Cink
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Scott
|Zach Johnson
|Cameron Young
|8:36 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Mark Hubbard
|Hayden Buckley
|8:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Sungjae Im
|Shane Lowry
|8:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Bo Hoag
|Chris Gotterup
|8:53 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Rai
|Akshay Bhatia
|Sam Bennett
|12:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Lee Hodges
|Sam Stevens
|12:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Eric Cole
|Ryan Fox
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lipsky
|Ben Griffin
|S.H. Kim
|12:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Alex Noren
|Matt NeSmith
|12:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|William McGirt
|K.J. Choi
|12:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke Donald
|Stephan Jaeger
|Thomas Detry
|12:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Chad Ramey
|Joel Dahmen
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Billy Horschel
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Trey Mullinax
|Francesco Molinari
|12:53 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Rory McIlroy
|Jordan Spieth
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|J.T. Poston
|Sepp Straka
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Xander Schauffele
|Justin Thomas
|1:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Lucas Herbert
|Brandt Snedeker
|1:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Svensson
|K.H. Lee
|Gary Woodland
|1:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Kirk
|Tom Hoge
|Scott Stallings
|1:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Conners
|Keegan Bradley
|Sahith Theegala
|1:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Streelman
|Adam Schenk
|Sam Ryder
|1:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Alex Smalley
|Justin Lower
|1:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kazuki Higa
|Thriston Lawrence
|David Micheluzzi
|1:53 PM
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Aldrich Potgieter