How to watch the 2023 Memorial Tournament via live online stream

The PGA TOUR hosts another elevated event this week: the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The excitement will head to Dublin, Ohio where the top golfers in the league will face off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in search of the $3.6 million first place prize.

Scottie Scheffler sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, with Masters champion Jon Rahm behind him at +750. Patrick Cantlay comes in at +1000, and Xander Schauffele has +1200 odds to win it.

To watch the 2023 Memorial Tournament on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Memorial Tournament are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:53 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

8:05 a.m. ET: Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

8:29 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Cameron Young, Zach Johnson

12:41 pm. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

12:53 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth

1:05 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Friday Featured Groups:

7:41 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

7:53 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth

8:05 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

12:53 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

1:05 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

1:29 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, Cameron Young, Zach Johnson

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET

7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET

7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET