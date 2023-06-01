Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Memorial Tournament

The 2023 Memorial Tournament, hosted by all-time golfing great Jack Nicklaus, continues into the second round on Friday at Muirfield Village Golf Club. After 36 holes wrap up, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties heading into the weekend.
Because this is an elevated event, the field is particularly competitive, both in talent and in the drive to win an increased prize pool to $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Jon Rahm follows at +700.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Friday.
2023 Memorial Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Lee Hodges
|Sam Stevens
|7:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Gordon
|Eric Cole
|Ryan Fox
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lipsky
|Ben Griffin
|S.H. Kim
|7:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lingmerth
|Alex Noren
|Matt NeSmith
|7:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|William McGirt
|K.J. Choi
|7:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke Donald
|Stephan Jaeger
|Thomas Detry
|7:36 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Chad Ramey
|Joel Dahmen
|7:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Cantlay
|Billy Horschel
|Hideki Matsuyama
|7:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nico Echavarria
|Trey Mullinax
|Francesco Molinari
|7:53 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Rory McIlroy
|Jordan Spieth
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|J.T. Poston
|Sepp Straka
|8:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Xander Schauffele
|Justin Thomas
|8:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Lucas Herbert
|Brandt Snedeker
|8:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Svensson
|K.H. Lee
|Gary Woodland
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Kirk
|Tom Hoge
|Scott Stallings
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Corey Conners
|Keegan Bradley
|Sahith Theegala
|8:36 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Streelman
|Adam Schenk
|Sam Ryder
|8:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Alex Smalley
|Justin Lower
|8:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kazuki Higa
|Thriston Lawrence
|David Micheluzzi
|8:53 AM
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Aldrich Potgieter
|12:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Willett
|Peter Malnati
|Robby Shelton
|12:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Beau Hossler
|Taylor Pendrith
|Davis Thompson
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Hadwin
|Taylor Montgomery
|12:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Byeong Hun An
|Denny McCarthy
|12:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Brandon Wu
|Ben Taylor
|12:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keith Mitchell
|Joseph Bramlett
|Justin Suh
|12:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harris English
|Garrick Higgo
|Brendon Todd
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Wyndham Clark
|Kurt Kitayama
|Tom Kim
|12:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Seamus Power
|Cam Davis
|12:53 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Henley
|Lanto Griffin
|Matt Kuchar
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Day
|Jon Rahm
|Collin Morikawa
|1:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Kisner
|Lucas Glover
|Brian Harman
|1:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Si Woo Kim
|Rickie Fowler
|1:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Luke List
|Stewart Cink
|1:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Scott
|Zach Johnson
|Cameron Young
|1:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Mark Hubbard
|Hayden Buckley
|1:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Sungjae Im
|Shane Lowry
|1:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Bo Hoag
|Chris Gotterup
|1:53 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Akshay Bhatia
|Sam Bennett