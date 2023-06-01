Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Memorial Tournament

The 2023 Memorial Tournament, hosted by all-time golfing great Jack Nicklaus, continues into the second round on Friday at Muirfield Village Golf Club. After 36 holes wrap up, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties heading into the weekend.

Because this is an elevated event, the field is particularly competitive, both in talent and in the drive to win an increased prize pool to $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Jon Rahm follows at +700.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Friday.