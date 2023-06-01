F1 odds: Verstappen favorite to win Spanish Grand Prix heading into race

The Spanish Grand Prix, the seventh event in the 2023 Formula One World Championship, will take place on Sunday in Barcelona. The drivers will take on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 4 in a 66-lap, 190.908-mile race. Max Verstappen currently sits atop the standings for the season, and opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win in Spain.

Verstappen’s odds are set at -250 after a first-place finish in Barcelona last year. Verstappen has already won three races in 2023, including last week’s Monaco Grand Prix. Sergio Perez, who has won two events, comes in at +330. There is a large drop to Lewis Hamilton at +2000, and George Russell and Charles Leclerc come in at +2200 each. Leclerc won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April. Russell and Hamilton have yet to record a win this season.

The qualifiers will take place on Saturday, June 3 to determine pole positions ahead of Sunday’s race.