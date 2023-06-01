 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Verstappen favorite to win Spanish Grand Prix heading into race

We break down the opening odds for the Spanish Grand Prix.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Spanish Grand Prix, the seventh event in the 2023 Formula One World Championship, will take place on Sunday in Barcelona. The drivers will take on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 4 in a 66-lap, 190.908-mile race. Max Verstappen currently sits atop the standings for the season, and opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win in Spain.

Verstappen’s odds are set at -250 after a first-place finish in Barcelona last year. Verstappen has already won three races in 2023, including last week’s Monaco Grand Prix. Sergio Perez, who has won two events, comes in at +330. There is a large drop to Lewis Hamilton at +2000, and George Russell and Charles Leclerc come in at +2200 each. Leclerc won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April. Russell and Hamilton have yet to record a win this season.

The qualifiers will take place on Saturday, June 3 to determine pole positions ahead of Sunday’s race.

2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix Odds

Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10
Driver Winner Top 6 Top 10
Max Verstappen −250 −650 −900
Sergio Perez +330 −600 −750
Fernando Alonso +1100 −600 −700
Lewis Hamilton +2000 −360 −700
George Russell +2200 −300 −650
Charles Leclerc +2200 −360 −650
Carlos Sainz +3000 −225 −450
Lance Stroll +13000 +150 −300
Pierre Gasly +25000 +330 −250
Lando Norris +25000 +650 −175
Esteban Ocon +25000 +330 −250
Yuki Tsunoda +60000 +1800 +250
Valtteri Bottas +60000 +2200 +285
Oscar Piastri +60000 +2500 +285
Nico Hulkenberg +60000 +1200 +190
Kevin Magnussen +60000 +1200 +190
Alexander Albon +60000 +2800 +300
Nyck de Vries +90000 +5000 +750
Logan Sargeant +90000 +6500 +900
Guanyu Zhou +90000 +4000 +650

