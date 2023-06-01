Best Heat player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 1 vs. Nuggets

The 2023 NBA Finals will finally begin tonight with the Miami Heat heading west to meet the Denver Nuggets. The contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Nuggets are well-rested after a sweep of the Lakers in the West finals, while the Heat put the Celtics to bed in Game 7 after previously being up 3-0 in the East finals.

Below, we'll take a look at some of out favorite Heat player props

Caleb Martin over 2.5 made 3s (+115)

When things were going south for the Heat during the Eastern Conference Finals, Martin stepped up even as their stars were floundering from the field. He averaged 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds against the Celtics in the seven-game series and was just a few votes shy of winning ECF MVP. He was particularly superb from beyond the arc, draining four threes in Monday’s closeout game and shooting 49% for the entire series. Bank on him to get at least three triples tonight.

Bam Adebayo over 3.5 assists (+100)

Adebayo took a brunt of criticism for his poor shooting at times throughout the ECF, but was effective in other areas in the stat sheet. One of those were assists, where he averaged 4.4 in the Boston series and had seven dimes in their closeout game on Monday. It will be vital for the Heat to play the inside out game and have Adebayo find guys like the aforementioned Martin on the perimeter for easy shots. Take the over on his assists.

Jimmy Butler over 7.5 rebounds (+115)

Butler also struggled from the field at times in the ECF, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. Rebounding is an effort stat and he averaged 7.6 of them against the Celtics throughout the seven-game series. He’ll most likely play 42+ minutes in tonight’s matchup and challenge for a double-double, so take the over on his boards for Game 1.