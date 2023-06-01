Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 1 vs. Heat

The 2023 NBA Finals will finally begin tonight with the Miami Heat heading west to meet the Denver Nuggets. The contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Heat have had just two days off after going seven games with the Celtics, while the Nuggets have had more than a week to recover after sweeping the Lakers in the previous round.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of out favorite Nuggets player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray over 1.5 steals (+140)

Murray was an effective table setter for the Nuggets on both ends of the floor during the Western Conference Finals and showed his sleight of hand. He averaged 2.8 steals per game in the sweep and was able to rip four in Game 2. Expect him to get at least two tonight and take the over on this prop.

Nikola Jokic under 0.5 blocks (+120)

Jokic alters games on both ends of the floor and he’s been an effective shot blocker throughout the postseason. He averaged 1.3 in the WCF and came away with three in the Game 4 closeout against the Lakers, However, that came after back-to-back games where he didn’t record a single rejection and it is possible for him to be blanked in that category. I’ll predict that he’ll be limited on the blocks front in Game 1, so take the under with a nice payout.

Bruce Brown over 11.5 points (-110)

Brown was an effective sixth man for the Nuggets in their sweep of the Lakers during the WCF. Logging 27.7 minutes per game in the series, he averaged 12.3 points on roughly 53% shooting. Considering that the starters may be a little bit cold after having nine days off, the Nuggets will need a microwave off the bench to heat them up at certain points and Brown should once again fill that role. Take the over on his points for tonight.