Best player prop specials to consider for Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 1

The 2023 NBA Finals get underway with Game 1 tipping off Thursday night between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. The contest is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with a combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet.

Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic 60+ combined points (+165)

The stars will be out in full force in Game 1, and both Butler and Jokic will want to put their best offensive foot forward as they try to get the edge early on in the series. Butler averaged 24.7 ppg against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Joker averaged 27.8 ppg against the Lakers in the WCF. Both players had their highest scoring game of their respective series in Game 1, and I’d expect this series to start off with a bang as well.

Caleb Martin and Michael Porter Jr. 7+ combined 3s made (+280)

Martin averaged 3.1 threes per game against the Celtics, hitting four triples on three separate occasions, including the final two games. Porter didn’t make less than three from downtown in each game against the Lakers, hitting four in two of those. He was shooting 42.4% through all four games. Expect these two to take plenty of shots from beyond the arc, making this prop a relatively easy one to go with.