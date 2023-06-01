Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 1

The Denver Nuggets will play host to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday evening. The two conference champions will get the series underway at Ball Arena with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 1 between the Nuggets and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+225)

Legs: Nuggets moneyline, Nikola Jokic 30+ points, Jamal Murray 20+ points

This all-Nuggets parlay plays right into the strengths of their two biggest stars, with Denver getting the win while Jokic and Murray both put up significant points. Murray averaged 32.5 points per game in the WCF against the Lakers and while Jokic didn’t average over 30, he put up his highest total against the Lakers in Game 1 with 34. Expect both stars to put their best foot forward as the home side is heavily favored to win the first game.

SGP 2 (+450)

Legs: Heat +9.5, Over 218.5 total points, Jimmy Butler 30+ points

While I’m backing the Nuggets to get the straight up win, I could see it being a relatively close game to where the Heat can end up covering. Butler has only scored 30+ points five times through this postseason, but he put up 35 in Game 1 against the Celtics and averaged 37.6 points per game in the first round against the Bucks. We know what he’s capable of and if anyone from Miami is poised for a big night, it’s Butler.

SGP 3 (+750)

Legs: Nuggets moneyline, Nikola Jokic 50+ points + rebounds + assists, Jimmy Butler 50+ points + rebounds + assists

If you’re feeling a little more adventurous, this SGP could hit big if both Jokic and Butler are on point tonight. 50+ on this stat line comes naturally for both players in a lot of games, and with the Nuggets being favored at home, expect Jokic to thrive in the paint. The big man averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Heat during the regular season while Butler averaged 20.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists going up against the Nuggets. Add the atmosphere of the NBA Finals to the mix and we could see both players have big performances right out of the gate.