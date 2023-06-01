How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 1 on TV and via live stream

ABC will host Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets tonight, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The two teams met just twice in the regular season and the Nuggets took both tight matchups by a combined nine points.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami enters the series after nearly blowing a 3-0 lead against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat were able to shake off three straight losses to hammer the C’s in a 103-84 road victory in Game 7 on Monday. This is the franchise’s seventh NBA Finals appearance and it is seeking its first championship since 2013.

Denver is hitting the court for the first time in 10 days as it got to rest up after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. This is the franchise’s first ever trip to the NBA Finals and with home court advantage, the Nuggets enter the series as heavy favorites over the Heat.