What channel is Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 1 on and what time does it start?

The 2023 NBA Finals get underway this week as the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat in Game 1 on Thursday night. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET with a broadcast available on ABC. You can watch a livestream on WatchESPN or the ESPN app as well.

The Heat are coming off a wild series against the Boston Celtics that saw them go up 3-0 before the Celtics started mounting a comeback. After losing three in a row, the Heat took care of business in Boston in Game 7 to advance to their first Finals appearance since 2020.

The Nuggets are making their first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals after playing impressive basketball all season long. They finished as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and continued their dominant play as they blew past Minnesota, Phoenix, and the Lakers in the first three rounds of the playoffs. They’ve only lost three games through the postseason so far and still haven’t lost at home. They’ll look to keep that streak alive against Miami in Game 1.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1

Date: Thursday, June 1

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.