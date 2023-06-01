Live updates from Heat vs. Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals Game 1

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will meet for Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals Thursday, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Heat enter this matchup as a No. 8 seed, while the Nuggets come in as a No. 1 seed. This is Denver’s first Finals appearance, while Miami is making history as the first team to reach the Finals from the play-in tournament.

The Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total comes in at 219. Denver is -360 on the moneyline while Miami is +295.

Here we’ll have the latest updates from the game, relevant odds information and video highlights.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1 live updates

Second quarter - Porter Jr. took a shot from Adebayo on a loose ball but the play was not blown dead and the Heat were able to get an easy layup. The Nuggets still hold a 39-31 lead.

Second quarter - Michael Porter Jr. has hit his second triple of the game as the Nuggets have opened up a double-digit advantage. Murray has also hit a triple in this quarter as Denver tries to break Miami’s zone defense. The Heat had success zoning the Celtics but the Nuggets might have better overall shooting to beat it.

End of the first quarter - The Nuggets hold a 29-20 lead over the Heat at the end of the first quarter, so there’s been little rust despite having more than a week off. Miami has missed some easy shots, but has not done well defending Denver in the halfcourt. At the moment, Nuggets -8.5 is looking solid. The under on 219 is looking promising as well.

First quarter - It’s 27-20 Nuggets with just under two minutes left in the first quarter. Gordon has been cooking with 12 points, and the Heat simply don’t have an answer for him in the paint. Nikola Jokic already has five assists but hasn’t taken a shot yet. Murray has eight points early. For the Heat, Butler has seven points and Bam Adebayo has come alive with eight points.

First quarter - We’ve hit the first timeout of Game 1 and it’s been the Aaron Gordon show so far. He’s got eight points on 4-6 shooting as the Nuggets have jumped out to a 14-9 lead. Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with five points.

AG starts STRONG



He's got 8 points less than halfway through Q1 on ABC!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/NBWy4ObjZo — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2023

First quarter - Jamal Murray turns the corner on a screen and makes a tough contested shot for the first bucket of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jamal Murray hangs & hits!



The first bucket of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV on ABC pic.twitter.com/lVIGO9CXzw — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2023

Pregame - We’ve got the starting lineups for both sides and they are going to be unchanged entering Game 1. The Heat will start with Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Nuggets will start with Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Pregame - The outcome of this Finals series will be determined by plenty of matchups, but there are five in particular to highlight. The team which wins more of these matchups is more likely to win the series and the title.

Pregame - Here’s what DK Nation has surrounding Game 1 for those who haven’t had a chance to look at the lines or make bets. We’ve got game picks, Heat and Nuggets player props, DFS lineup advice and Same Game Parlays. We’ve also got a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s game and the series as a whole.