WNBA picks and predictions for Thursday, June 1

Even with Game 1 of the NBA Finals tipping off tonight, there is still action in the WNBA this evening. The lone matchup will feature the Connecticut Sun visiting the Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Sun -5.5

Total: 160

Moneyline: Sun -240, Lynx +200

The pick: Lynx +5.5

Minnesota is one of two teams that is still winless through the first few weeks of the season, but its had a few close calls. In Tuesday’s 94-89 loss at Dallas, the Lynx had a higher shooting percentage than the Wings and were mostly competitive outside of a poor second quarter that put them behind the eight ball. Now back home, Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and company should be game to put a scare into one of the top teams in the league. Take Minnesota to cover.