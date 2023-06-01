WNBA schedule, TV channel, start time for Sun-Lynx on Thursday, June 1

Even with Game 1 of the NBA Finals tipping off tonight, there is still action in the WNBA this evening. The lone matchup will feature the Connecticut Sun visiting the Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

After getting smacked by New York last weekend, Connecticut (4-1) was able to regroup and get a close 81-78 victory over Indiana on Tuesday. Tiffany Hayes was able to drain a pair of clutch free throws to make it a three-point game with 9.1 seconds left and they were able to hunker down on defense in the final moments to pick up the win. Meanwhile, Minnesota (0-5) is still in search of its first win of the season and came close in a 94-89 loss at Dallas on Tuesday. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 18 points and four rebounds in the setback.

WNBA schedule: Thursday, June 1

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Amazon

Point spread: Sun -5.5