Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Blue Jays on Thursday, June 1

The Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) and Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) split the first two games of their three-game set heading into the finale on Thursday, June 1. The rubber match will get started at 1:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The struggling Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.64 ERA) takes the ball for Milwaukee, while the Jays counter with their ace Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.03).

Toronto is a -205 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Brewers +175 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Brewers-Blue Jays picks: Thursday, June 1

Injury report

Brewers

Out: OF Jesse Winker (neck), SS Willy Adames (concussion), SP Eric Lauer (shoulder), RP JB Bukauskas (neck), SP Wade Miley (lat), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), SS Luis Urias (hamstring), RP Jason Alexander (shoulder), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), RP Justin Wilson (elbow)

Blue Jays

Day to day: 1B Brandon Belt (illness)

Out: C Danny Jansen (groin), SS Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Freddy Peralta vs. Kevin Gausman

Peralta put together consecutive strong seasons in 2021 and 2022, but he’s been a bit off over the last few weeks. The righty has allowed 19 runs (13 earned) over his last three starts, and Milwaukee took an ugly 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants in his last outing.

Gausman has been excellent this season aside from two blowup starts. He’s allowed three or fewer runs in eight of 10 appearances but in those other two outings, Gausman allowed eight runs in both. The righty gave up one run on four hits and five walks over 5.1 innings in a win against the Minnesota Twins last week.

Over/Under pick

Gausman is on his game right now, and Peralta is far better than what he’s shown over the last three starts. This could be a decent spot for him to get back on track against a Blue Jays offense that’s plated three or fewer runs in five of their last seven games.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Gausman has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four straight starts, but the Blue Jays have won just one of those outings. Eventually, that starts to even out, and Toronto should be in good shape when Gausman takes the mound.

Pick: Blue Jays