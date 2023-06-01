Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Marlins on Thursday, June 1

The San Diego Padres (25-30) and Miami Marlins (29-27) will each go for the series victory on Thursday, June 1 after splitting the first two contests of this three-game set. First pitch will take place at 1:10 p.m. ET from loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Joe Musgrove (2-2, 5.64 ERA) gets the ball for San Diego, while lefty Jesus Luzardo (4-3, 3.67) goes for the Fish.

The Padres are -120 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Marlins +100 underdogs with the over/under set at 7.5.

Padres-Marlins picks: Thursday, June 1

Injury report

Padres

Out: RP Luis Garcia (oblique), RP Seth Lugo (calf), 3B Manny Machado (hand), RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Robert Suarez (arm), RP Adrian Morejon (elbow), 2B Eguy Rosario (ankle), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Marlins

Out: RP AJ Puk (elbow), 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (foot), OF Avisail Garcia (back), SP Trevor Rogers (biceps), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps), RP Tommy Nance (shoulder), RP Anthony Bender (elbow), SP Max Meyer (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Joe Musgrove vs. Jesus Luzardo

Musgrove will make his seventh start of the season, and he’s been fairly inconsistent in that limited sample size. The righty has allowed four or more runs in half of his starts in 2023, though he’s coming off an appearance where he allowed just one run over 6.1 innings in a victory over the New York Yankees.

Luzardo put together a strong 2022 season in his first full year with the Marlins, and he’s off to a decent start through the first couple months this season. Luzardo has allowed one earned run in three of his last four starts heading into Thursday afternoon.

Over/Under pick

Luzardo is throwing the ball well right now, and Musgrove is far better than his season-long numbers suggest this season after finishing with a 2.93 ERA in 30 starts in 2022. Both offenses should have trouble against these two starters and fall short of the total.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Musgrove could be a decent buy-low opportunity given his high ERA, but it’s easy to have more trust in Luzardo in this spot based on his recent history. Let’s go with the Marlins to win this series.

Pick: Marlins