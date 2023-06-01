Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Twins on Thursday, June 1

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a three-game series on Thursday, June 1. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET at Target Field. Rookie phenom Tanner Bibee (1-1, 2.88 ERA) will pitch for the Guardians, while Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.11 ERA) looks to get back on track for the Twins.

Minnesota is the -140 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cleveland coming in at +120. The total is set at 8.

Guardians-Twins picks: Thursday, June 1st

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Aaron Civale (oblique), SP Peyton Battenfield (oblique), SP Triston McKenzie (shoulder)

Twins

Out: SP Kenta Maeda (right triceps strain), RP Caleb Theilbar (right oblique strain), 2B Jorge Polanco (left hamstring strain), OF Trevor Larnach (pneumonia), RP Jorge Alcala (right radial stress fracture)

Starting pitchers

Tanner Bibee vs. Pablo Lopez

Bibee has allowed more than two runs just once this season. In his last three starts, he has allowed just four earned runs while striking out 19 batters and walking five in 19.2 innings.

Lopez has struggled a bit over his last few starts. In his three most recent outings, he has pitched 16.1 innings and allowed 11 earned runs, striking out 19 batters and walking six.

Over/Under pick

The Guardians rank 29th of 30 MLB teams in runs per game, and the Twins rank 14th. I wouldn’t expect Cleveland to add too much to the total here, and with Bibee on the mound hoping to buil on an impressive May, I think this game stays on the low-scoring side.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

These are two well-matched teams. Neither offense has looked particularly impressive this season, and both pitchers have been able to get plenty of strikeouts in their recent outings. The Twins do well at home, though, and the Guardians and Bibee may struggle slightly more on the road. Minnesota has also had some big-hitting games as of late. I think the Twins take this in a close game.

Pick: Twins