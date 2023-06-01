Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Astros on Thursday, June 1

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Houston Astros in the first game of a four-game weekend series on Thursday, June 1. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, with Reid Detmers (0-4, 4.93 ERA) going for the Angels against Houston ace Framber Valdez (5-4, 2.38).

The Astros are -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with L.A. coming in at +160. The total is set at 8.5.

Angels-Astros picks: Thursday, June 1

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Matt Moore (oblique), 3B Anthony Rendon (groin), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Jose Quijada (elbow), RP Austin Warren (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), C Max Stassi (hip), RP Jose Marte (elbow), RP Davis Daniel (shoulder), RP Chris Rodriguez (shoulder)

Astros

Out: OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (right arm muscle strain), SP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers vs. Framber Valdez

Detmers has allowed three earned runs in three of his last four games, lasting no more than 5.2 innings on the mound throughout the month of May. He’s getting good strikeout numbers, but has yet to record a win this season and is conceding a lot of hits.

Valdez had a rough outing against the Cubs in mid-May, allowing four runs in four innings, but has settled down since with two strong games against the Athletics, allowing just one earned run over 15 innings and striking out 12 batters. The last time he pitched against the Angels, Valdez allowed one earned run in eight innings and struck out 12.

Over/Under pick

The Angels rank in the top 10 in MLB in runs per game, and the Astros have a solid lineup as well — especially with Jose Altuve back in the fold. In the first series between these two teams, the totals were 10, 4, and 9, and I’m going to stay with the trend on this one.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Astros dropped two games to the Twins at home in their latest series, while the Angels beat the White Sox on the road and scored 12 runs in the final game of that set. While Valdez performed well against the Angels earlier this season, L.A. has some solid road momentum coming into this game. Detmers has pitched well against the Astros in the past, and I think that the Angels will be able to get him some good run support tonight.

Pick: Angels