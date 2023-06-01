Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, June 1

It’s among the shallowest DFS pools of the season on Thursday, June 1, with just seven games total and only four on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS. Things kick off at 1:07 p.m. ET this afternoon, so you better have things locked and loaded early, and we’re here to help with three recommended stacks.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, June 1

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Pete Alonso ($5,600)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,400)

Francisco Alvarez ($3,600)

Mark Canha ($2,500)

Taijuan Walker has had a miserable first year with the Phils, with a 5.57 ERA and the lowest strikeout rate (and highest walk rate) of his entire career. The Mets know the righty very well after he spent the last two seasons in New York, and a New York offense that’s slowly rounding into form should be able to do some major damage this afternoon.

With a splitter-heavy arsenal, Walker has never carried much of a platoon split, so righties and lefties are both fair game here — making Alonso (.928 OPS, three homers over his last 10) and Alvarez (1.159, 5) excellent plays. The lefty Nimmo has also been swinging a very hot bat, while Canha offers salary relief and is 3-for-5 with a homer lifetime against Walker.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,400)

Bo Bichette ($5,300)

George Springer ($4,900)

Kevin Kiermaier ($2,500)

Freddy Peralta may seem like an intimidating matchup to stack against on paper, but the righty hasn’t been anywhere near himself lately, allowing 19 runs (13 earned) in 13.2 innings across his last three starts. Peralta has always carried reverse platoon splits, which sets up well for a righty-heavy Jays lineup — especially the scorching Bichette (1.013 OPS over his last 10) and Springer (1.009). Kiermaier, meanwhile, has returned to the lineup after missing a few days and immediately resumed being among Toronto’s best hitters this year; he’s great value at a reduced salary.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Corbin Carroll ($5,000)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,500)

Pavin Smith ($3,300)

Jake McCarthy ($2,800)

The single best matchup of the day is in Arizona, where the Snakes get to face Rockies reliever-turned-starter Connor Seabold and his 5.94 ERA. Lefties in particular have teed off on him this year, with a gaudy .320/.381/.560 slash line, and Carroll (.931 OPS against right-handers) and Smith (.829) have feasted on the platoon advantage this season. McCarthy has been rejuvenated since being recalled from Triple-A last week, while Gurriel (.907 OPS, nine homers, 31 RBI) has come out of nowhere to be among the best hitters in the Majors this year — without the salary to reflect that.