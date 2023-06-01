MLB lineups for Thursday, June 1: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

It’s a very light Thursday slate today, with just seven games on the docket as many teams travel ahead of their weekend series. Still, there are plenty of DFS and fantasy baseball roster decisions to be made, and we’re here to help by keeping you up to date on who’s starting and who’s sitting around the league.

MLB starting lineups: Thursday, June 1

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. ET

Andruw Monasterio gets another start at second with Brice Turang at short and Owen Miller at third. Tyrone Taylor and Brian Anderson will serve as the corner outfielders.

Daulton Varsho moves up to the cleanup spot as Cavan Biggio gets a start at first with Brandon Belt nursing an injury and Tyler Heineman gets the nod behind the plate.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET

Alec Bohm’s trip to the IL means Kody Clemens will see a lot more time at first base, starting this afternoon. Edmundo Sosa will play third with Drew Stubbs spelling J.T. Realmuto behind the dish.

Matt Vientos continues to ride the bench as Daniel Vogelbach serves as the DH with Mark Canha in left and Francisco Alvarez back at catcher.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins, 1:10 p.m. ET

Ha-Seong Kim will lead off with a lefty on the mound while Gary Sanchez serves as the DH and Jose Azocar spells Trent Grisham in center.

San Diego Padres Lineup:

1. Ha-Seong Kim (R) 3B

2. Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) RF

3. Juan Soto (L) LF

4. Xander Bogaerts (R) SS

5. Brandon Dixon (R) 1B

6. Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B

7. Gary Sanchez (R) DH

8. Jose Azocar (R) CF

9. Austin Nola (R) C — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) June 1, 2023

Luis Arraez will lead off today with Jesus Sanchez making his first start since returning from the IL and Jonathan Davis starting in center.

Marlins lineup vs. Padres. First pitch @ 1:10



-DLC back in the No. 3 spot

-Jesus Sánchez making his first start since returning from IL

-Over/under 1.5 double plays? I’m going under pic.twitter.com/GL5xVzhwug — Alex Krutchik (@AlexKrutchikCJN) June 1, 2023

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA