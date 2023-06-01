Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, June 1

Thursday typically means a day light on pitching, and while that’s certainly true from a quantity standpoint — there are just seven games on the MLB slate today — there’s still plenty of quality to go around. Several aces will be on display, with some even matching up against each other (hello, Kevin Gausman vs. Freddy Peralta), and there are even some streaming options with upside. Let’s get right to our full breakdown.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, June 1

Pitchers to stream

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians — Bibee’s rattled off three quality starts in a row against some tough competition (New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels), and now he gets to face a Minnesota Twins team that’s striking out at a league-high clip over the past two weeks (at pitcher-friendly Target Field, to boot). The rookie has shown off a complete arsenal of Major League-quality pitches, and if he has the feel for them consistently, he’ll be tough to hit.

Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks — Davies was understandably rusty in his first start back from nearly two months on the injured list, lasting only 3.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox last weekend. But the righty’s changeup remains legit, and if he’s got it working, he could produce five solid frames and a win against a Colorado Rockies lineup that’s dreadful away from Coors Field.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, June 1.