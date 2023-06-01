How the public is betting Nuggets vs. Heat Game 1 of 2023 NBA Finals

The 2023 NBA Finals get underway with Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets set to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Here’s a look at how the public is betting the contest on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 1 betting splits

ATS splits

This market is basically even, with the money coming in on both sides and the number of bets. These teams don’t meet regularly in the season and never face off in the playoffs, so it might be hard for the public to judge this one. Game 1 is typically a bit of a feeling out process for both sides, and bettors are likely aware of this.

Total splits

60% of bets and 73% of the money coming in for the total lean to the over. The number is set at 219, and obviously the betting public believes this is too low. The splits on number of bets is a bit closer than the money coming in, which is overwhelmingly on the over.

Moneyline splits

60% of the moneyline bets are on Miami stealing Game 1. The Nuggets have had a lot of rest, and that could lead to some rust early on while the Heat have been playing competitive ball up until 48 hours ago. There’s also a strong +295 payout if Miami wins, which is probably attracting some bettors. However, there’s a bit more money overall coming in on Denver winning. The odds aren’t favorable here, and that’s likely why there’s more money being thrown in to make up for the lesser payout.