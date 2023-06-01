Karim Benzema leaving Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema, one of the greatest Real Madrid players in history, will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this month per ESPN FC. Benzema will be joining Al Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian pro league.

According to previous reports, Benzema received a contract similar to the one Cristiano Ronaldo got from Al Nassr. The forward was expected to stay with Real Madrid through the 2024 campaign but has decided to grab the cash.

Benzema leaves Real Madrid as one of the most decorated players in the club’s storied history. He won five Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles in 14 seasons with Real Madrid, and finishes his career as the second-leading scorer in club history. Only Ronaldo has more goals than Benzema with Real Madrid.

With Benzema leaving, look for Real Madrid to pursue an attacking option in the transfer window this summer.