How to buy 2024 Masters tickets

It might seem like the green jacket was just placed around Jon Rahm’s shoulders at Augusta, but the Masters ticket lottery for 2024 is already open. A Tradition Unlike Any Other will run from Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14 next year, with three practice rounds available on April 8-10.

To apply for these notoriously hard-to-get single-day tickets, head to the Masters website before June 20 when the application period closes. Tickets for the practice round are priced at just $100 apiece, while tournament day tickets go for $140 apiece. And while the resale of Masters badges is strictly prohibited by Augusta National Golf Club, a thriving secondary market will charge upwards of 15 to 20 times those prices come next April.

With the very low odds of actually getting selected, golf fans should apply for every day possible to have the highest chance of gaining admission to Augusta National next spring.

Those who get selected to purchase a ticket will be notified in July — and if you’re one of the lucky few, you’ll want to start making travel and lodging arrangements early; hotels in and flights to the area indeed skyrocket in price during that week.