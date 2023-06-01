Is Tyler Herro playing for the Heat on Thursday vs. the Nuggets in Game 1 of NBA Finals?

The Miami Heat will keep their unlikely run as a No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs going when they take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals Thursday. One key injury to monitor for the Heat is shooting guard Tyler Herro, who fractured his hand in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Bucks. Here’s the latest on his status.

Tyler Herro injury updates

Herro has already been ruled out for Game 1 but there is optimism surrounding his imminent return to action. He’s been shooting and practicing, so the question really is whether he can absorb contact. The previous reporting was Herro would return in Game 3, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski he could potentially be back as soon as Game 2 Sunday. Herro averaged 20.1 points per game during the regular season for Miami and provides some important secondary offense.

With Herro still out, the Heat will continue relying on Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin to connect from the perimeter.