French Open Odds: Top Picks & Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday, June 2

Roland-Garros is underway, which means it’s time to check in for a couple of DraftKings Sportsbook picks ahead of Friday’s action for the women and men. Find my best bets below.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Cameron Norrie

Over 36.5 Total Games (-125)

Key Notes:

Musetti is fresh off a huge upset over No. 8 Jannik Sinner

Norrie was pushed to five sets in the first round

Expectation is this match will go at least four sets

Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva

Sloane Stephens ML (-180)

Key Notes:

Stephens enters this match in far superior form than Putintseva

Clay is Stephens’ best surface, track record at Roland-Garros plays a role in this pick

