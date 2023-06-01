 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Finals MVP odds after Nuggets vs. Heat Game 1

Here’s a look at 2023 Finals MVP odds after Game 1.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Finals - Game One
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets react after a 104-93 victory against the Miami Heat in Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 01, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals is in the books with the Denver Nuggets winning 104-93 over the Miami Heat. Here’s a look at the latest Finals MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after the Game 1 result.

After registering a triple-double in Game 1, Nikola Jokic has seen his odds improve from -300 to -425. Jamal Murray, considered a solid alternate option for those backing the Nuggets but hoping for more value, has improved from +1400 to +1100 after 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in Game 1.

On the Heat side, Jimmy Butler remains at +350 despite a lackluster performance by his standards. Bam Adebayo had a big game offensively with 26 points and 13 rebounds, but did not see his odds improve in this category. With Denver taking Game 1, the Nuggets are more likely to win the series and thus have the Finals MVP come from their team. Jokic and Murray are the best choices after Game 1. The big man has the lead but the guard had a strong game and could sway some voters if he keeps this up.

