Finals MVP odds after Nuggets vs. Heat Game 1

Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals is in the books with the Denver Nuggets winning 104-93 over the Miami Heat. Here’s a look at the latest Finals MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after the Game 1 result.

After registering a triple-double in Game 1, Nikola Jokic has seen his odds improve from -300 to -425. Jamal Murray, considered a solid alternate option for those backing the Nuggets but hoping for more value, has improved from +1400 to +1100 after 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in Game 1.

On the Heat side, Jimmy Butler remains at +350 despite a lackluster performance by his standards. Bam Adebayo had a big game offensively with 26 points and 13 rebounds, but did not see his odds improve in this category. With Denver taking Game 1, the Nuggets are more likely to win the series and thus have the Finals MVP come from their team. Jokic and Murray are the best choices after Game 1. The big man has the lead but the guard had a strong game and could sway some voters if he keeps this up.