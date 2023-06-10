How to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 4 of 2023 Stanley Cup Final via live stream

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The location shifts from the Las Vegas Strip to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Vegas swept the first two games at home and hold a comfortable lead in the best-of-seven series.

After two poor performances in Vegas, Florida officially checked into the series with a much-needed 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3 on Thursday. Down 2-1 late in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad set up Matthew Tkachuk for a clutch wrist shot goal at 17:47’ to tie the game. Early in overtime, it was Verhaeghe that notched the winning score to officially put the Ice Cats on the board for the series.

Vegas is hoping to bounce back with a win here and head back to the Strip with a commanding 3-1 lead. Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault notched both goals in the Game 3 loss on Thursday.

2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream

Date: Saturday, June 10

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.