Betting odds for Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 4 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida and will air on TNT. Vegas leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 4 odds

Puck line: VGK +1.5 (-245), FLA -1.5 (+205)

Over/Under: O6 +100, U6 -120

Moneyline: VGK +100, FLA -120

After two poor performances in Vegas, Florida officially checked into the series with a much-needed 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3 on Thursday. Down 2-1 late in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad set up Matthew Tkachuk for a clutch wrist shot goal at 17:47’ to tie the game. Early in overtime, it was Verhaeghe that notched the winning score to officially put the Ice Cats on the board for the series.

There will be a sense of urgency on both sides for this matchup and that makes the over a good play in this one.