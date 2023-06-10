Full list of tee times for Final Round of RBC Canadian Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, and back-to-back -6 66’s has given C.T. Pan a two-shot lead with 18 holes remaining at Oakdale Golf & Country Club outside Toronto, Ontario.

But the group of six players behind him at -12 his highlighted by Rory McIlroy, and includes some of the best golfers in the world just five days ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open. Tommy Fleetwood, Harry Higgs, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Novak, and Justin Rose are all part of one of the more impressive T2 groups you’ll ever see.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the favorite to make it three wins in a row in this event, all on different courses. He’s at +300, with Pan the second choice at +400. Rose (+500), Fleetwood (+550), Hubbard (+1100) and Novak (+1600) round out the betting leaders.

The final round gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET, then shifting to CBS from 2:30-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.