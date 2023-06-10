Full list of tee times for Final Round of RBC Canadian Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, and back-to-back -6 66’s has given C.T. Pan a two-shot lead with 18 holes remaining at Oakdale Golf & Country Club outside Toronto, Ontario.
But the group of six players behind him at -12 his highlighted by Rory McIlroy, and includes some of the best golfers in the world just five days ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open. Tommy Fleetwood, Harry Higgs, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Novak, and Justin Rose are all part of one of the more impressive T2 groups you’ll ever see.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the favorite to make it three wins in a row in this event, all on different courses. He’s at +300, with Pan the second choice at +400. Rose (+500), Fleetwood (+550), Hubbard (+1100) and Novak (+1600) round out the betting leaders.
The final round gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET, then shifting to CBS from 2:30-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.
2023 Canadian Open Round 4 Tee Times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:15 PM
|C.T. Pan
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2:05 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Mark Hubbard
|1:55 PM
|Justin Rose
|Harry Higgs
|1:45 PM
|Andrew Novak
|Nick Taylor
|1:35 PM
|Aaron Rai
|Corey Conners
|1:25 PM
|Brandon Wu
|Jonathan Byrd
|1:10 PM
|Doug Ghim
|Nate Lashley
|1:00 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Harrison Endycott
|12:50 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Chesson Hadley
|12:40 PM
|Carl Yuan
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12:30 PM
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|S.H. Kim
|12:20 PM
|Brendon Todd
|Greyson Sigg
|12:10 PM
|Eric Cole
|Will Gordon
|12:00 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Cody Gribble
|11:45 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Taylor Pendrith
|11:35 AM
|Carson Young
|Lee Hodges
|11:25 AM
|MJ Daffue
|Sam Bennett
|11:15 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|Ludvig Aberg
|11:05 AM
|Sung Kang
|Garrick Higgo
|10:55 AM
|Roger Sloan
|Peter Malnati
|10:45 AM
|Justin Lower
|Dylan Wu
|10:35 AM
|Brian Gay
|Austin Smotherman
|10:20 AM
|S.Y. Noh
|Brice Garnett
|10:10 AM
|Ryan Moore
|Sahith Theegala
|10:00 AM
|Alex Smalley
|Cameron Percy
|9:50 AM
|Callum Tarren
|Peter Kuest
|9:40 AM
|Harry Hall
|Ryan Gerard
|9:30 AM
|James Hahn
|Patton Kizzire
|9:20 AM
|Wil Bateman
|Jason Dufner
|9:10 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Akshay Bhatia
|8:55 AM
|Michael Kim
|Mike Weir
|8:45 AM
|Stuart Macdonald
|Scott Brown
|8:35 AM
|Martin Trainer
|Adam Long
|8:25 AM
|Brent Grant
|Cameron Young
|8:15 AM
|Bill Haas
|Trevor Cone
|8:05 AM
|Scott Piercy
|Vince Whaley
|7:55 AM
|Richy Werenski
|Henrik Norlander
|7:50 AM
|Andrew Landry