Full list of tee times for Final Round of RBC Canadian Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open tees off Sunday at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. We have a full list of tee times.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Mark Hubbard of the United States on the 18th hole after finishing the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf &amp; Country Club on June 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, and back-to-back -6 66’s has given C.T. Pan a two-shot lead with 18 holes remaining at Oakdale Golf & Country Club outside Toronto, Ontario.

But the group of six players behind him at -12 his highlighted by Rory McIlroy, and includes some of the best golfers in the world just five days ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open. Tommy Fleetwood, Harry Higgs, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Novak, and Justin Rose are all part of one of the more impressive T2 groups you’ll ever see.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the favorite to make it three wins in a row in this event, all on different courses. He’s at +300, with Pan the second choice at +400. Rose (+500), Fleetwood (+550), Hubbard (+1100) and Novak (+1600) round out the betting leaders.

The final round gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET, then shifting to CBS from 2:30-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

2023 Canadian Open Round 4 Tee Times

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:15 PM C.T. Pan Tommy Fleetwood
2:05 PM Rory McIlroy Mark Hubbard
1:55 PM Justin Rose Harry Higgs
1:45 PM Andrew Novak Nick Taylor
1:35 PM Aaron Rai Corey Conners
1:25 PM Brandon Wu Jonathan Byrd
1:10 PM Doug Ghim Nate Lashley
1:00 PM Tyrrell Hatton Harrison Endycott
12:50 PM Adam Hadwin Chesson Hadley
12:40 PM Carl Yuan Matt Fitzpatrick
12:30 PM Ted Potter, Jr. S.H. Kim
12:20 PM Brendon Todd Greyson Sigg
12:10 PM Eric Cole Will Gordon
12:00 PM Lucas Glover Cody Gribble
11:45 AM Shane Lowry Taylor Pendrith
11:35 AM Carson Young Lee Hodges
11:25 AM MJ Daffue Sam Bennett
11:15 AM Matt Kuchar Ludvig Aberg
11:05 AM Sung Kang Garrick Higgo
10:55 AM Roger Sloan Peter Malnati
10:45 AM Justin Lower Dylan Wu
10:35 AM Brian Gay Austin Smotherman
10:20 AM S.Y. Noh Brice Garnett
10:10 AM Ryan Moore Sahith Theegala
10:00 AM Alex Smalley Cameron Percy
9:50 AM Callum Tarren Peter Kuest
9:40 AM Harry Hall Ryan Gerard
9:30 AM James Hahn Patton Kizzire
9:20 AM Wil Bateman Jason Dufner
9:10 AM Chez Reavie Akshay Bhatia
8:55 AM Michael Kim Mike Weir
8:45 AM Stuart Macdonald Scott Brown
8:35 AM Martin Trainer Adam Long
8:25 AM Brent Grant Cameron Young
8:15 AM Bill Haas Trevor Cone
8:05 AM Scott Piercy Vince Whaley
7:55 AM Richy Werenski Henrik Norlander
7:50 AM Andrew Landry

