Nunes vs. Aldana odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 289 women’s bantamweight title bout

Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana fight at women’s bantamweight in the main event of UFC 289 on Saturday, June 10. We break down the odds.

By Gabriel Santiago
UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-in
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 05: (L-R) Opponents Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 289 will head north of the border to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday. Headlining the event will be a women’s bantamweight title bout: Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) versus Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO).

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Nunes vs. Aldana at UFC 289 on Saturday, June 10.

Money line odds

Nunes -320
Aldana +265

Round total

2.5 rounds (-130/EV)

Method of Victory

Nunes To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +100
Nunes To Win By Submission +500
Nunes To Win By Decision +300
Draw +5000
Aldana To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +650
Aldana To Win By Submission +1400
Aldana To Win By Decision +700

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card for UFC 289 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

