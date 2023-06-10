Nunes vs. Aldana odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 289 women’s bantamweight title bout

UFC 289 will head north of the border to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday. Headlining the event will be a women’s bantamweight title bout: Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) versus Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO).

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Nunes vs. Aldana at UFC 289 on Saturday, June 10.

Money line odds

Nunes -320

Aldana +265

Round total

2.5 rounds (-130/EV)

Method of Victory

Nunes To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +100

Nunes To Win By Submission +500

Nunes To Win By Decision +300

Draw +5000

Aldana To Win By KO/TKO/DQ +650

Aldana To Win By Submission +1400

Aldana To Win By Decision +700

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card for UFC 289 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.