Taylor vs. Lopez Jr. odds: super lightweight bout odds heading into Saturday, June 10

As we approach Summer 2023, the boxing community has recently been treated to a string of exciting clashes in the ring, all starting with Tank Davis’ TKO defeat of Ryan Garcia back in April. Then there was Haney-Loma in May, which ended controversially to say the least. Of course, last weekend saw Claressa Shields pepper-up Maricela Cornejo to remain undefeated.

Well, it does not stop there; This Saturday (June 10), Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KO) will challenge undefeated Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) at Madison Square Garden for the for The Ring and WBO super lightweight titles.

This will be Taylor’s first bout since winning a heavily-debated SD victory against Jack Catterall to earn the belt. However, that match came all the way back in February of 2022. Nicknamed “The Tartan Tornado,” Taylor is an aggressive southpaw in the squared circle and never shies away from a brawl. Still, will there be any rust on Taylor — after 16 months between fights — versus Lopez this Saturday in NYC?

Lopez was last in action this past December, also at MSG. In that bout, he did well to survive an early knockdown at the hands of Sandor Martin, ultimately fighting his to a SD win over the Spanish southpaw. Lopez’ lone professional blemish was against George Kambosos in 2021, which lost him all the belts. Now with a chance to earn back some of that hardware, Lopez — fighting in his own backyard — will look to upset Taylor.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Odds to win

Lopez +145

Taylor -185

Total rounds

10.5 rounds (-225/+160)

To go the distance

Completing all 12 rounds -165

Fight outcome

Taylor by Decision or Technical Decision +175

Taylor by KO/TKO/DQ +250

Draw +1200

Lopez by Decision or Technical Decision +275

Lopez by KO/TKO/DQ +450