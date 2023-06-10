Full undercard for Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. lightweight title fight

To continue boxing’s recent stretch of high-quality bouts, all eyes will be on Madison Square Garden this Saturday night (June 10) when Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KO) challenges Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) for The Ring and WBO super lightweight titles. On the heels of Davis-Garcia and Haney-Lomachenko, will Taylor-Lopez be the next fabulous fight in the lightweight division?

This will be Taylor’s first bout since winning a controversial SD victory against Jack Catterall all way back in February of 2022. A Scottish southpaw, Taylor is always aggressive in the ring, never shying away from exchanging fists. Still, versus Lopez this Saturday in NYC, will there be any rust on Taylor after 16 months between fights?

Lopez was last in action just before Christmas 2022 (also at Madison Square Garden). In that matchup, he survived a second-round knockdown at the hands of Sandor Martin, bouncing back to win a SD over the Spanish lefty. Lopez’ lone pro loss was a title bout against George Kambosos in 2021. Now with a chance to earn back some of the hardware, Lopez — a native New Yorker — will look to upset Taylor at MSG.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Taylor is a slight favorite (-185 ML) to defeat Lopez (+145 ML) in his own backyard. The round total has been set at 10.5 (-225/+160).

Here’s a look at the rest of the fight card scheduled for Saturday, June 10, including a super welterweight bout between undefeated Xander Zayas and Ronald Cruz as the Co-main event.

Full Card for Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.