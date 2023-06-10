Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

To continue boxing’s run of high-quality bouts over the past couple of months, all eyes will be on Madison Square Garden this Saturday (June 10) when Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KO) challenges Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) for The Ring and WBO super lightweight titles. With Davis-Garcia just passing in April and Haney-Lomachenko in May, will Taylor-Lopez be the next fight to dazzle the lightweight division?

How to watch Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.

With the event scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, Main event ring walks for Taylor and Lopez are slated tentatively for 11 p.m. ET.

In the United States, ESPN+ (subscription required) will carry the event, while SkySports will serve as the U.K. broadcaster.

Fighter history

This will be Taylor’s first time back in the ring since winning a hotly-contested SD against Jack Catterall back in February of 2022. A Scottish southpaw, Taylor is always aggressive in the ring, never backing down from exchanging fists. Still, versus Lopez this Saturday in NYC, will there be any sluggishness on Taylor after 16 months between fights?

Lopez’ most recent scrap came just before last Christmas and was also at Madison Square Garden. In that matchup, he picked himself on the canvas in the second round to ultimately defeat Spanish lefty, Sandor Martin. Lopez’ only professional loss was a title bout versus George Kambosos in 2021. Now with a chance to earn back a couple of belts, Lopez — a native New Yorker — will look to upset Taylor in “The Big Apple.”

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Taylor is a slight favorite (-185 ML) to defeat Lopez (+145 ML) in his own backyard. The round total has been set at 10.5 (-225/+160). In the “Winning Method” market, every selection shows as plus-money; “Taylor by Decision or TD +175” yields the shortest odds while “Lopez by KO/TKO/DQ +450” reflects the longest. An outright “Draw” priced at 12/1.

Full card for Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.