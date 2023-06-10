Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

This weekend a super welterweight division showdown between Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) is set for Saturday, June 10. Taylor will defend his WBO super welterweight title and Lopez a former undisputed world champion, is looking to capture the 140 lb. belt. Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City is the site where the bout will take place.

ESPN+PPV will stream Taylor-Lopez, as the main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET, with ring-walks for the main event projected for 11:15 p.m.

Taylor is a Scottish native who is known for his aggressive style out of the gate. In his most recent fight, Taylor walked away with a victory by way of split decision over Jack Catterall last February. The 32-year-old burst onto the scene in 2018, dominating the likes of Ryan Martin and Viktor Postul en route to capturing IBF, WBA, and The Ring light-welterweight titles. A 2021 win over Jose Ramirez added the WBC and WBO light-welterweight titles to his collection. Now he looks to add a signature win to his resume.

Lopez is the former undisputed lightweight champion of the world, who took the boxing world by storm in 2020 when he defeated Vasily Lomachenko. This win landed him the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. However his reign was short lived as after getting stunned by George Kambosos Jr. in his first title defense back in 2021, subsequently losing the undisputed crown. Since then, he’s won his last two fights, including a split decision win over Sandor Martin last December. The 25-year-old is looking to claim another world title in his hometown of New York.

Taylor comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -150 favorite while Lopez enters a +150 underdog.

