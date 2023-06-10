How much are Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez getting paid for Saturday’s lightweight title bout

Two super welterweights will settle the score this weekend, as Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) will face off against Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) for the WBO super welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The fight will take place this Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+ PPV.

Taylor is making yet another super welterweight title defense of the WBO title after previously also holding the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles from 2019-2022. Taylor has held the WBO super welterweight championship since 2021, when he defeated Jose Ramirez. With an unblemished record, winning all 19 of his career fights, he now looks to add Lopez to the list.

Lopez is a former undisputed lightweight titleholder who most notably defeated Vasily Lomachenko in 2020. This victory earned him the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. After shortly losing the undisputed distinction to George Kambosos Jr. in his first title defense back in 2021, Lopez has been itching to get his career back on track. He has a chance to do so this weekend.

While no official purse numbers have been released for the fight, Taylor is estimated to receive $1,025,000 and an unknown amount of the PPV shares according to Insidesport. As for Lopez, he is estimated to be getting $1.5 million for the bout, as the amount of PPV shares he’ll receive also remains unknown. It’s unclear how accurate this is given that Taylor is the champ and Lopez is the challenger. But if Lopez is in fact the A-side to this, then I suppose it could play out this way for pay.