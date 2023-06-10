How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350 on TV and via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Sonoma this weekend for the second road race of the 2023 season. The 36 drivers will compete at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, with the green flag dropping on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The day before the race, the field will compete in qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying will take place at 6 p.m. and air on FS2. If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will feature two rounds of timed racing. In the first round, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups. They will each run for 15 minutes attempting to secure the fastest time in their group. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round to compete for the pole position and the rest of the top ten spots in the starting lineup.

Tyler Reddick heads into qualifying with +450 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the first road race of the season, taking the checkered flag at Circuit of the Americas in March.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Date: Saturday

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list