How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350 on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Sonoma Raceway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Toyota/Save Mart 350

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Sonoma this weekend for the second road race of the 2023 season. The 36 drivers will compete at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, with the green flag dropping on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The day before the race, the field will compete in qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying will take place at 6 p.m. and air on FS2. If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will feature two rounds of timed racing. In the first round, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups. They will each run for 15 minutes attempting to secure the fastest time in their group. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round to compete for the pole position and the rest of the top ten spots in the starting lineup.

Tyler Reddick heads into qualifying with +450 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the first road race of the season, taking the checkered flag at Circuit of the Americas in March.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Date: Saturday
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Andy Lally 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

